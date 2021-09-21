Player development specialist Vanden Berg hired for similar role with Maine men’s hockey team

Maine recently announced the hiring of Matthew Vanden Berg to the role of director of player development

Vanden Berg has coached, scouted players, and served in player development for the past nine years. He has coached at the national midget AAA level for organizations including Team Carolina, the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals, and, most recently, the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes prior to joining the Black Bears.

He has also served as a scout for the USHL’s Fargo Force and the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears.

He specializes in on-ice and off-ice player development focused on tailoring specific athletic/skills training to student-athletes of all ages. Vanden Berg has also served as a professional player development video coach working with players of all levels including NHL, AHL, NCAA, and Midget.

Vanden Berg has earned his master’s degree in Sports Industry Business from Northeastern, an MBA from Marquette, and is currently working on his Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Creighton University.