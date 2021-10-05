Second day of College Hockey Inc.’s Virtual Coaching Clinic focuses on coaching being a journey, not a destination

Another day of the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, presented by InStat, is in the books and it was definitely a day to remember.

A key takeaway from Tuesday was to enjoy every moment of coaching because it’s about the journey, not the destination. That philosophy worked with all three presentations – developing as a coach, developing defensemen and developing a winning culture. Development takes time, but is worth every minute of effort and sacrifice.

Here’s a rundown of Day 2.

EDUCATION OF A COACH

Would you rather win a championship early on in your coaching career, then never again, or have that championship season come after countless seasons of hard work? University of Massachusetts Amherst head coach Greg Carvel, currently in his sixth season with UMass, earned his national championship after 25 years behind the bench and his journey to get there is quite extraordinary. He sat down with ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross to discuss the highs and lows.

DEVELOPING DEFENCEMEN

Jim Tortorella has had a hand in developing some of the game’s most exciting young defensemen, including nine Crimson alum who were on opening night rosters to begin the 2020-21 NHL season. Tortorella, currently entering his fourth year on the Harvard coaching staff as an assistant, oversees Harvard’s defensive corps, penalty killing and recruiting, and he does so with a unique risk/reward philosophy. He explained it during his presentation Tuesday.

PLAYING FREE: HOW CULTURE TRANSLATES INTO TEAM SUCCESS

Greg Powers has turned Arizona State University into an NCAA contender in short order. Having been with the Sun Devils for 14 seasons, including seven as head coach, Powers has guided his team through many highs and lows. For his efforts and results, Powers was a finalist for the 2019 and 2020 Spencer Penrose Award, given to the Division I Coach of the Year. In his presentation, Powers discussed how he uses practice to establish his team’s culture.

