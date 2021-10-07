Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings to preview the No. 1 Mavericks’ home series against No. 2 St. Cloud, the team that ousted them from the NCAA playoffs in the national semifinal last season.

We also preview No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac and No. 18 Northeastern vs. Holy Cross in this weekend’s Ice Breaker tournament in Worcester. Also in this episode: No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No. 15 Bemidji State, Arizona State at No. 12 Denver, and an early conference contest in Atlantic Hockey, Rochester Institute of Technology at Army West Point.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.