Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at last weekend’s action, including the split between No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 2 St. Cloud State, Boston College’s Ice Breaker win, Michigan Tech’s sweep at Wisconsin, and Atlantic Hockey’s three Friday wins vs. Big Ten teams.

Also in the mix:

• A successful offside challenge kept a potential Ohio State tying goal off the board at Bentley – do we like those challenges? And what about video replay in general?

• The demise of College Hockey Stats continues to be felt as the difficulty getting accurate statistics and boxes is an inexcusable debacle that needs to be addressed immediately.

• What are coaches looking for in early season games? Derek gives us his insights.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.