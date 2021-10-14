Boston College to honor, recognize members of 2001 national championship team at Oct. 15 game

As part of the 20th anniversary of the Boston College men’s hockey team’s 2001 NCAA championship, the Eagles will honor members of the 2000-01 squad at the home opener this Friday night against No. 18 Northeastern.

Members of the team, including Brian Gionta, Bobby Allen, Rob Scuderi, Brooks Orpik, Chuck Kobasew, Krys Kolanos and Scott Clemmensen, will be honored on the ice during the first intermission. The team will also be honored on the field at BC’s football game on Saturday night against NC State at Alumni Stadium.

On April 7, 2001, Boston College defeated North Dakota 3-2 in overtime at Pepsi Arena in Albany on a goal from Kolanos at 4:43 of extra time. It was the program’s second of five national titles overall and first since 1949.

Gionta led the 2000-01 Eagles with 33 goals and 54 points, while Kolanos recorded 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points. Clemmensen went 30-7-2 in net with a 2.12 GAA and a .914 save percentage.