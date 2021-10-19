UCHC commissioner Mitrano selected chairperson of NCAA Division III Championships Committee

United Collegiate Hockey Conference commissioner Chuck Mitrano has been named chairperson of the NCAA Division III Championships Committee.

Mitrano, who has served on the championships committee since 2020, will begin his appointment as chair in January 2022 and will serve through January 2024.

The committee handles the oversight of Division III’s championships. The committee reports directly to management council on matters such as budgetary recommendations. The committee also supervises the Division III championships qualification and selection process, reviews recommendations from sports committees regarding the administration of those championship, and reviews other issues related to the administration of championships events among other duties.

“I am truly honored to be selected as chair of the NCAA Championships Committee,” said Mitrano in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow committee members, the dedicated NCAA office administrators, the many individuals who graciously volunteer their time on our ranking and selection committees and the DIII membership to enhance the experiences of the exceptional student-athletes.”

Mitrano, who has served as UCHC commissioner since its inception in 2017, is also commissioner of the Empire 8 Conference and United Volleyball Conference. He has served on several regional and national committees, most recently as the president of the NCAA Division III Commissioner’s Association.

Mitrano was also president of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) from 2015 to 2017.