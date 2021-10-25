NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 25, 2021

(2) Ohio State at (1) Wisconsin

The first series between these teams as the top two ranked squads in the country did not disappoint. On Saturday, the Buckeyes came out strong in the first and headed into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a snipe from Gabby Rosenthal. The Badgers picked it up in the second, as Grace Bowlby scored from distance to even it up at one less than two minutes into the second. The Buckeyes did a great job of not giving Wisconsin space in front of the net, but the Badgers scored on a second goal from the blue line, this time with Casey O’Brien redirecting a deflected shot from Kendra Nealey. In the third, UW killed a penalty, but then could not get the puck out of the zone, setting OSU up for a long possession that created plenty of opportunities, but they could not capitalize. Daryl Watts scored an empty-netter, the 115 goal of her career, to secure the Badgers a 3-1 win. In game two, Wisconsin struck first as Nicole LaMantia picked out the top corner to beat Andrea Braendli in the first. Rosenthal tied the game up just a few minutes later by skating right by the UW defense and sniping a shot past Kennedy Blair. The game would stay tied until overtime when LaMantia once again picked out the top right corner and won the game for Wisconsin, 2-1.

(5) Minnesota at (3) Colgate

The Gopher senior class led the way for Minnesota on Friday as they scored all five goals in the teams win over Colgate. The first period of this game was a ride. Catie Skaja was called for hooking :11 into the game and Taylor Heise joined her in the box 26 seconds later on a tripping penalty. The Raiders took advantage, with Kalty Kaltounkova giving Colgate the 1-0 lead :66 into the game. In all, their were seven penalties called in the opening frame – four on the Gophers and three on the Raiders, but that first goal was the only special teams lamp lighter in the first. Amy Potomak and Abigail Boreen scored within 26 seconds of each other midway through the first to give Minnesota the 2-1 lead. Neena Brick’s goal toward the end of the first sent the teams to the locker room tied at 2. In the second, it was Potomak and Heise that put Minnesota ahead 4-2. Noemi Neubauerova scored on the PP late in the period to cut the lead to 4-3 heading into the final frame. Emily Oden’s goal late in the game secured the 5-3 win for the Gophers. On Saturday, goals from Emily Brown and Heise had Minnesota up 2-0. Early in the third, Colgate made it a new game with two quick goals from Delani McKay and Sydney Bard. But Skaja’s goal at the midpoint of the final frame would prove to be the game-winner as the Gophers earned the weekend split.

Maine at (4) Boston College

The Eagles scored four goals in the first and cruised to a 5-2 win on Saturday. Goalie Abigail Levy had her third career assists (first at BC) on Abby Newhook’s one-timer to give BC the 1-0 lead. Hannah Bilka, Gaby Roy and Caroline Goffredo also scored in the first. Maine worked to comeback with goals from Morgan Trimper in the second and Ally Johnson in the third, but Bilka’s goal in the third stopped any momentum the Black Bears may have had and gave the Eagles the win.

Holy Cross at (6) Northeastern

The Huskies outshot the Crusaders 44-19 in this game, but Holy Cross carried a 1-0 lead into the second period and held the tie until midway through the third. Millie Sirum had the Crusaders goal, which was their first against the Huskies in the last nine meetings. Maureen Murphy’s power play goal a minute into the second tied the game for Northeastern. Katie Knoll scored the game-winner with about eight minutes to go in the contest and Murphy added an empty-netter to give the Huskies the 3-1 win.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas

On Saturday, Gabbie Hughes, Elizabeth Giguere and Clara Van Wieren each scored for the Bulldogs to lead UMD to a 3-0 win. On Sunday, Minnesota Duluth’s offense exploded, leading to a 7-0 win. Van Wieren scored first on the power play and then at even strength to put the Bulldogs up 2-0 midway through the first. Kylie Hanley and Naomi Rogge also lit the lamp in the first to make it 4-0 at the first intermission. Hanley and Gabby Krause made it 6-0 in the second and Hughes added her second of the day in the third.

(9) Providence at Union

Maren Friday’s power play goal in the first that gave Union a 1-0 lead held into the third period. But Providence netted an extra attacker goal of their own from Claire Tyo to tie the game at one. Lily Hendrickson’s goal with three minutes to go in the game proved to be the game-winner for the Friars as they took the 2-1 victory.

(9) Providence at RPI

The Friars attempted 76 shots on Saturday, but RPI goalie Amanda Rampando made 42 saves and the skaters added 20 blocks to keep Providence off the board as the Engineers picked up their fourth straight win. Per their game story, the victory was Rensselaer’s first ever at home over the Friars and their four-game winning streak is the program’s first since the 2012-13 season. RPI hasn’t won five or more consecutive games since the 2008-09 campaign. Ellie Kaiser scored on the power play midway through the first and Marah Wagner doubled the lead in the waning minutes of the match to secure the 2-0 win.

Mercyhurst at (10) Cornell

On Friday, Ena Nystrom made a season-high 31 saves to lead the Lakers to a 3-2 win. The teams traded goals in the first, with Grace Nelles scoring for Mercyhurst before Claudia Yu responded for Cornell. Liliane Perreault gave the Lakers the lead once again just 29 seconds into the third period. Gills Frechette’s goal midway through the final frame tied it at two. But Sara Boucher’s power play goal 90 seconds later proved to be the game-winner for Mercyhurst. On Saturday, it was all Big Red as four different skaters scored to earn Cornell a 4-0 win and weekend sweep. Rory Guilday opened the scoring in the first. Gabbie Rud’s power play goal in the second doubled the lead. In the third, Lily Delianedis and Bella Kang each lit the lamp to secure the win for Cornell.