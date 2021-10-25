St. Cloud State the new top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

St. Cloud State is the new No. 1-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, garnering 22 first-place votes in this week’s rankings and jumping two spots from last week’s poll.

Michigan falls one to No. 2 and earned 17 first-place votes.

Minnesota State drops one spot to No. 3, picking up eight first-place votes, while Minnesota Duluth rises one to No. 4 with three first-place nods from the voters this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – October 25, 2021

Quinnipiac rounds out the top five, jumping two spots in this week’s rankings.

North Dakota remains No. 6, Minnesota tumbled three spots to No. 7, Providence jumps four to No. 8, Boston College is up one to sit ninth and idle Omaha is up one to No. 10 this week.

No new teams enter the top 20 this week and 15 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.