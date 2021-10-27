ECAC Hockey, ESPN+ announce eight-year extension for streaming rights through 2028-29 college hockey season

ECAC Hockey announced today it is extending its rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream more than 350 games each season through 2028-29.

Every regular-season and post-season game (conference and nonconference) hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue will be streamed on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions. That includes the annual women’s championship, and men’s championship in Lake Placid, N.Y.

“We’re truly excited to announce the extension of our deal with ESPN through the rest of this decade” said ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell in a statement. “ESPN has been a great partner for ECAC Hockey, and we look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship for the benefit of our programs and fans.”

In addition to the 350-plus ECAC Hockey games on ESPN+ each year, the leading sports streaming service continues to establish itself as the new “home of hockey,” covering more than 1,000 NHL games this season, along with every game from the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

According to an ECAC Hockey news release, the renewed agreement “puts ECAC Hockey at the cutting edge of collegiate hockey streaming, which mirrors ESPN’s commitment to provide fans with the best streaming experience through an ESPN app that is intuitive and easy to use.”

Streaming for ECAC Hockey fans outside of the U.S. will continue to be available through Stretch Internet.