Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 26-30

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of October 18 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 29-30.

No. 1 St. Cloud State (6-2-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Michigan (6-2-0)

10/28/2021 – RV Wisconsin 0 at No. 2 Michigan 3

10/29/2021 – RV Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Michigan 2

No. 3 Minnesota State (6-2-0)

10/29/2021 – RV Northern Michigan 2 at No. 3 Minnesota State 4

10/30/2021 – RV Northern Michigan 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 5

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 5 Quinnipiac (5-1-2)

10/26/2021 – Holy Cross 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 5

10/29/2021 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 2 at RV AIC 2 (OT)

10/30/2021 – RV AIC 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

No. 6 North Dakota (4-3-2)

10/30/2021 – RV Penn State 6 vs No. 6 North Dakota 4 (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Nashville)

No. 7 Minnesota (5-3-0)

10/29/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Minnesota 4

10/30/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Minnesota 3

No. 8 Providence (6-3-0)

10/29/2021 – New Hampshire 1 at No. 8 Providence 6

10/30/2021 – No. 8 Providence 1 at New Hampshire 2 (OT)

No. 9 Boston College (4-3-1)

10/29/2021 – No. 9 Boston College 4 at Vermont 5 (OT)

10/30/2021 – No. 9 Boston College 3 at Vermont 2

No. 10 Omaha (7-0-0)

10/29/2021 – LIU 0 at No. 10 Omaha 6

10/30/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 10 Omaha 7

No. 11 Denver (4-2-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Massachusetts (4-2-0)

10/29/2021 – No. 12 Massachusetts 2 at Merrimack 1

10/30/2021 – Merrimack 4 at No. 12 Massachusetts 5 (OT)

No. 13 Western Michigan (5-1-0)

10/29/2021 – No. 13 Western Michigan 6 at RV Colgate 5

10/30/2021 – No. 13 Western Michigan 2 at RV Colgate 1

No. 14 Notre Dame (4-3-1)

10/29/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Minnesota 4

10/30/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Minnesota 3

No. 15 Harvard (2-0-0)

10/29/2021 – No. 15 Harvard 9 at Dartmouth 3

10/30/2021 – Bentley 3 at No. 15 Harvard 7

No. 16 Cornell (2-0-0)

10/29/2021 – Alaska 2 at No. 16 Cornell 3 (OT)

10/30/2021 – Alaska 0 at No. 16 Cornell 1 (OT)

No. 17 Bemidji State (4-4-0)

10/29/2021 – RV Bowling Green 3 at No. 17 Bemidji State 2

10/30/2021 – RV Bowling Green 0 at No. 17 Bemidji State 2

No. 18 Michigan Tech (3-2-0)

10/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 3 at RV Clarkson 0

10/30/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 1 at RV Clarkson 2

No. 19 Boston University (3-5-0)

10/29/2021 – RV UMass Lowell 3 at No. 19 Boston University 0

10/30/2021 – No. 19 Boston University 1 at RV UMass Lowell 2

No. 20 Northeastern (5-3-0)

10/26/2021 – Connecticut 5 at No. 20 Northeastern 3

10/29/2021 – Maine 0 at No. 20 Northeastern 5

10/30/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 20 Northeastern 3

RV = Received votes