Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 26-30

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of October 18 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 29-30.
No. 1 St. Cloud State (6-2-0)
Did not play.
No. 2 Michigan (6-2-0)
10/28/2021 – RV Wisconsin 0 at No. 2 Michigan 3
10/29/2021 – RV Wisconsin 4 at No. 2 Michigan 2
No. 3 Minnesota State (6-2-0)
10/29/2021 – RV Northern Michigan 2 at No. 3 Minnesota State 4
10/30/2021 – RV Northern Michigan 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 5
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (5-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 5 Quinnipiac (5-1-2)
10/26/2021 – Holy Cross 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 5
10/29/2021 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 2 at RV AIC 2 (OT)
10/30/2021 – RV AIC 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)
No. 6 North Dakota (4-3-2)
10/30/2021 – RV Penn State 6 vs No. 6 North Dakota 4 (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Nashville)
No. 7 Minnesota (5-3-0)
10/29/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Minnesota 4
10/30/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Minnesota 3
No. 8 Providence (6-3-0)
10/29/2021 – New Hampshire 1 at No. 8 Providence 6
10/30/2021 – No. 8 Providence 1 at New Hampshire 2 (OT)
No. 9 Boston College (4-3-1)
10/29/2021 – No. 9 Boston College 4 at Vermont 5 (OT)
10/30/2021 – No. 9 Boston College 3 at Vermont 2
No. 10 Omaha (7-0-0)
10/29/2021 – LIU 0 at No. 10 Omaha 6
10/30/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 10 Omaha 7
No. 11 Denver (4-2-0)
Did not play.
No. 12 Massachusetts (4-2-0)
10/29/2021 – No. 12 Massachusetts 2 at Merrimack 1
10/30/2021 – Merrimack 4 at No. 12 Massachusetts 5 (OT)
No. 13 Western Michigan (5-1-0)
10/29/2021 – No. 13 Western Michigan 6 at RV Colgate 5
10/30/2021 – No. 13 Western Michigan 2 at RV Colgate 1
No. 14 Notre Dame (4-3-1)
10/29/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 1 at No. 7 Minnesota 4
10/30/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 2 at No. 7 Minnesota 3
No. 15 Harvard (2-0-0)
10/29/2021 – No. 15 Harvard 9 at Dartmouth 3
10/30/2021 – Bentley 3 at No. 15 Harvard 7
No. 16 Cornell (2-0-0)
10/29/2021 – Alaska 2 at No. 16 Cornell 3 (OT)
10/30/2021 – Alaska 0 at No. 16 Cornell 1 (OT)
No. 17 Bemidji State (4-4-0)
10/29/2021 – RV Bowling Green 3 at No. 17 Bemidji State 2
10/30/2021 – RV Bowling Green 0 at No. 17 Bemidji State 2
No. 18 Michigan Tech (3-2-0)
10/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 3 at RV Clarkson 0
10/30/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 1 at RV Clarkson 2
No. 19 Boston University (3-5-0)
10/29/2021 – RV UMass Lowell 3 at No. 19 Boston University 0
10/30/2021 – No. 19 Boston University 1 at RV UMass Lowell 2
No. 20 Northeastern (5-3-0)
10/26/2021 – Connecticut 5 at No. 20 Northeastern 3
10/29/2021 – Maine 0 at No. 20 Northeastern 5
10/30/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 20 Northeastern 3
RV = Received votes