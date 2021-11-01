NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Recap, November 1, 2021

(1) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

Makenna Webster scored on the power play five minutes into the game to give Wisconsin the lead. Brooke Bryant tied it up for Mankato midway through the frame to send the teams into the first intermission tied. Daryl Watts slotted one top shelf early in the third and that would prove to be the game-winner as Wisconsin took the 2-1 victory. On Saturday, Webster’s third-period natural hat-trick led the Badgers to a 6-2 win and weekend sweep. Alexis Paddington put the Mavericks on the board first with her first career goal early in the game. Katie Kotlowski’s power play goal tied the game up just before the end of the first. In the second, Casey O’Brien and Maddie Posick extended the Wisconsin lead to 3-1. Then Webster took over to put the game out of reach. Sydney Langseth scored late in the game for Mankato, but Wisconsin took a 6-2 win and weekend sweep. The Badgers are 12-0 on the year and Webster leads the country with 27 points and 15 assists.

St. Cloud State at (2) Ohio State

In the first game, Ohio State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to goals from Ramsey Parent, Paetyn Levis and Hadley Hartmetz. But St. Cloud State responded in the second with goals by Emma Gentry and Klara Hymlarova in the first five minutes to make it a 3-2 game. Levis made it a two-goal lead a few moments later. It was Sophie Jacques’ power play goal early in third that put the game out of reach and gave OSU the 5-2 win. On Saturday, the Buckeyes used a seven-goal second period to cruise to a 10-1 win and weekend sweep. Levis and Jenn Gardiner had Ohio State us 2-0 early. Jenniina Nylund closed the gap with a goal for the Huskies to make it 2-1 at the end of the first, but then it was all Buckeyes. Gabby Rosenthal, Lexi Templeman, Gardiner, Levis, Hartmetz, Brook Bink and Jacques each scored in the middle frame and Jacques added another in the third to make it a 10-1 win.

(3) Minnesota at Bemidji State

On Friday, it was a busy first period for the Beavers and Gophers. Amy Potomak opened the scoring and Paige Beebe responded for Bemidji State. But Potomak added a second goal and Audrey Wethington lit the lamp to put Minnesota up 3-1 heading into the first intermission. The teams fought back and forth in the second and then the Gophers were able to really pull away early in the third with goals from Abigail Boreen and Ella Huber. Lydia Passolt narrowed the lead in the third, but it was not enough as Minnesota took the 5-2 win. Skylar Vetter earned her first career win in net for the Gophers. On Saturday, Minnesota became the fastest program in NCAA women’s hockey history to reach 700 victories with a 3-2 win over Bemidji. Boreen set the tone for the game with a goal :49 into the game. Claire Vekich’s power play goal tied it up midway through the first, but Huber added an extra-attacker goal of her own to give the Gophers the 2-1 lead at the end of the first. Peyton Hemp extended the lead to 3-1 in the second. In the final frame, Graysen Myers made it a one-goal game, but the Beavers couldn’t complete the comeback and Minnesota took the weekend sweep.

(4) Boston College vs. (6) Northeastern

In the first game of this home and home series, Northeastern won their fourth straight game at BC’s Conte Arena. The Huskies jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Maddie Mills, Peyton Anderson, Brooke Hobson and Mia Brown. Boston College tried to mount a comeback with late goals from Hannah Bilka and Kelly Browne, but ran out of time and lost this one 4-2. On Saturday, Brooke Hobson and Skylar Fontaine each had two assists and Mills, Chloe Aurard and Lauren MacInnis each lit the lamp to make it a 3-0 win and weekend sweep for the Huskies.

(5) Colgate at Dartmouth

The Raiders earned their first ECAC victory with a 4-2 win over the Big Green on Friday. Dara Grieg led Colgate with two goals. The Raiders out-shot Dartmouth 30-11 in the game. The Big Green hung with the Raiders for the first two periods. Grieg opened the scoring and Laura Fuoco responded with a power play goal for Dartmouth. Danielle Serdachny scored a short-handed tally midway through the second, but CC Bowlby scored on the same power play to tie it at 2. Grieg put Colgate ahead heading into the second intermission with a goal just before the buzzer. In the third, Kalty Kaltounkova put the game out of reach to give Colgate the win.

(5) Colgate at (10) Harvard

This game was all about the third period. Kalty Kaltounkova had the only first-period tally and Katie Chen extended the lead to 2-0 early in the second. With just a minute left in the second, Keely Moy scored a short-handed goal to cut the lead in half. In the third, Noemi Neubauerova and Danielle Serdachny scored 19 seconds apart to put the Raiders up 4-2. But Harvard’s Dominique Petri scored :29 after that to close the gap. Krista Della Rovere’s goal tied it up and forced overtime. Serdachny’s power play goal 68 seconds into the extra frame gave Colgate the 5-4 win.

(8) Quinnipiac at Brown

The Bobcats rode a four-goal first period and held off a Brown comeback to take a 5-3 win. Lexie Adzija, Maddy Samoskevich, Kate Reilly and Nina Steigauf all scored for Quinnipiac in the opening frame. In the second, Anna Hurd and Anna Sheldon cut the lead in half for the Bears, making it 4-2, but Taylor House’s short-handed goal before the horn stopped the rally. Maddie Stockfish scored for Brown early in the third, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

(8) Quinnipiac at Yale

Kate Reilly scored on the power play in the final minute of the first period to put the Bobcats up 1-0. Yale responded with a power play goal of their own from Vita Poniatovskaia to tie it up midway through the second. Nina Steigauf’s second of of the weekend proved to be the game-winner and Alexa Hoskin’s third-period goal ensured the 3-1 win.

(9) Cornell at (10) Harvard

The Crimson earned their first win over Cornell since January 2016 with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Anne Bloomer scored less than three minutes into the game to put Harvard up 1-0. A few minutes later, the Big Red tied the game thanks to a power play goal from Kaitlin Jockims. Dominique Petrie scored the game-winner in the second and then Becca Gilmore added two empty-netters in the waning minutes to make it a 4-1 win.

(9) Cornell at Dartmouth

The Big Green earned their first win of the season and first career head coaching win for Liz Keady Norton on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Cornell. The last time Dartmouth beat Cornell was Valentine’s Day, 2014. The Big Red had a 10-game win streak heading into the game. Gillis Frechette scored exactly four minutes into the game to give Cornell a 1-0 lead, but Laura Fuoco responded three minutes later to tie the game at one. Currie Putrah put Dartmouth ahead early in the second, but it lasted less than a minute as Athena Song scored for Cornell to tie the game at 2. Kenzie Bachelor gave the Big Green a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame. In the third, Rory Guilday’s power play goal knotted the score once more, but Dartmouth had one more go-ahead goal in them as Gabby Billing scored with the extra attacker to give the Big Green the 4-3 win.