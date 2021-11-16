Buffalo-area Hilbert College to enter NCAA Division III women’s hockey ranks starting with 2022-23 season

Hilbert College has announced the addition of three new sports, including women’s hockey, which will begin play in the fall of 2022.

“As outlined in our strategic plan, Hilbert has always intended to grow our athletic offerings,” Hilbert president Michael Brophy said in a statement. “Given the current momentum around revitalizing our Hilbert campus and our tremendous community partners, we are energized to accelerate our planned athletics growth by one year.”

Football and men’s and women’s track and field are also being added to the school, which is located in suburban Hamburg, N.Y., just south of Buffalo.

“On behalf of the Hilbert College Board of Trustees, we are thrilled to be announcing these new athletic programs,” said trustees chair Laurie Boreanaz Carra. “Providing our students with these additional opportunities for growth in both mind and body aligns well with the college’s strategic plan and mission and will increase access to a Franciscan education for deserving students in our region who are interested in these sports.”

All three programs will become the second NCAA Division III programs of their kind in Erie County, with Buffalo State College the other. The women’s hockey program be one of 14 NCAA Division III teams in New York State.

The women’s hockey program will practice and compete at the ice rink located at the Town of Hamburg Ice Arena on Lakeview Road.

The Hawks are still finalizing plans to join athletic conferences for these respective sports.

Candidates interested in applying for the women’s hockey head coach position can apply here.