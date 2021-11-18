Flowers agrees to contract extension as WCHA commissioner through 2024-25 women’s college hockey season

The WCHA has agreed to a three-year contract extension with commissioner Jennifer Flowers that will keep Flowers with the league through the 2024-25 season.

“I am grateful for the support of our membership. Leading this league is an opportunity that means so much to me,” said Flowers in a statement. “The foundation of this league is so strong and with many big opportunities on the horizon, I’m looking forward to continuing to elevate the profile of the WCHA.”

Currently in her third season, Flowers recently coordinated a revolutionary partnership with the Big Ten Network and B1G+ as the WCHA’s exclusive streaming partner, a deal that’s been activated for the 2021-22 campaign. The streaming deal includes two nationally televised games on the Big Ten Network.

“Securing Commissioner Flowers for the years to come is a win for the WCHA,” said Jason King, WCHA Board of Directors chair. “Jen is invested in expanding opportunities for our student-athletes, building the branding and recognition of the league, and continues to implement initiatives that make a difference in college hockey. We believe that many more good things are ahead for the WCHA with Commissioner Flowers leading the way.”

Flowers previously guided the WCHA through the challenging COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 season, and the transition of the WCHA to a solely women’s hockey league. The WCHA was the first women’s league to return to the ice last season, a move that paid off as Wisconsin won the league’s 18th national championship in March.

She has continued to elevate the student-athlete voice with the addition of “Commissioner’s Corner,” a weekly interview series with student-athletes across the league. Flowers is also invested in the brand enhancement of the league, as she continues to expand social media coverage, website, and communication efforts promoting women in sports.

As the chair, Flowers has played a vital role in the establishment of College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, an initiative that aims to create positive cultural change in the sport through communication, education, allyship, and advocacy. The mantra “One Shift at a Time” reflects the group’s determination to pursue the challenging and necessary work of creating positive cultural change.

Flowers’ first year was capped with the announcement of St. Thomas joining the league. This season’s addition of the Tommies returned the WCHA to an eight-team league for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Her first season with the league also saw another successful WCHA Final Faceoff that culminated with a thrilling overtime win by Ohio State in the championship game. The tournament received rave reviews for the increased branding presence throughout the venue, as well as the increased engagement of youth hockey players, implementation of a more robust in-arena game presentation, and alumni relations. After a closed tournament setup for the 2021 championship, Flowers is excited to welcome back fans for the 2022 Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena.

“We want our championship to reflect the excellence of our membership,” said Flowers. “We aim to create an environment that is unrivaled in women’s college hockey.”

In addition to her work with the WCHA, Flowers is currently the co-chair of the Minnesota Coalition for Women in Athletic Leadership, serves on the 2022 advisory council for the NCAA Women’s Final Four, and continues to serve as a mentor in the Women Leaders in College Sports mentoring program.