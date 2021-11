Hockey East announced Friday that Maine senior forward Grant Hebert has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 18:11 of the third period on Thursday, November 18 at Boston College.

On the play, Hebert was given a two-minute penalty for roughing.

Hebert will miss the game on Friday, November 19 at Boston College and will be eligible to return to the Black Bears’ lineup on Saturday, November 27, when Maine hosts UMass Lowell.