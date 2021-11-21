Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 18-21

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of November 15 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 18-21.

No. 1 Michigan (10-4-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 3 at No. 1 Michigan 2 (OT)

11/20/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 5 at No. 1 Michigan 4 (OT)

No. 2 St. Cloud State (9-5-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 13 Western Michigan 6

11/20/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 13 Western Michigan 4

No. 3 Minnesota State (11-3-0)

11/18/2021 – St. Thomas 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 9

11/20/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 5 at St. Thomas 0

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (8-3-1)

11/19/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 North Dakota 1

11/20/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 North Dakota 2

No. 5 Quinnipiac (10-1-3)

11/20/2021 – St. Lawrence 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 8

11/19/2021 – RV Clarkson 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

No. 6 North Dakota (9-4-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 North Dakota 1

11/20/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 North Dakota 2

No. 7 Minnesota (8-6-0)

11/19/2021 – RV Penn State 5 at No. 7 Minnesota 3

11/20/2021 – RV Penn State 2 at No. 7 Minnesota 4

No. 8 Massachusetts (7-4-1)

11/19/2021 – New Hampshire 0 at No. 8 Massachusetts 3

11/20/2021 – No. 8 Massachusetts 1 at New Hampshire 2 (OT)

No. 9 Omaha (11-3-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 5 at Alaska 2

11/20/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 4 at Alaska 2

No. 10 Cornell (7-1-0)

11/19/2021 – Brown 2 at No. 10 Cornell 3 (OT)

11/20/2021 – Yale 0 at No. 10 Cornell 3

No. 11 Denver (8-4-0)

11/19/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 11 Denver 4

11/20/2021 – Miami 1 at No. 11 Denver 7

No. 12 Providence (10-5-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 12 Providence 4 at Vermont 3

11/20/2021 – No. 12 Providence 2 at Vermont 0

No. 13 Western Michigan (8-4-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 13 Western Michigan 6

11/20/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 13 Western Michigan 4

No. 14 Notre Dame (10-3-0)

11/19/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 3 at No. 1 Michigan 2 (OT)

11/20/2021 – No. 14 Notre Dame 5 at No. 1 Michigan 4 (OT)

No. 15 UMass Lowell (7-2-2)

11/20/2021 – RV Connecticut 0 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 3

11/21/2021 – No. 15 UMass Lowell 1 at RV Connecticut 2

No. 16 Harvard (4-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 17 Ohio State (7-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 18 Northeastern (9-4-1)

11/19/2021 – No. 18 Northeastern 1 at RV Boston University 0 (OT)

11/20/2021 – RV Boston University 2 at No. 18 Northeastern 2 (OT)

No. 19 Boston College (7-5-2)

11/18/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Boston College 6

11/19/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Boston College 2 (OT)

No. 20 Bemidji State (7-5-0)

11/19/2021 – RV Michigan Tech 4 at No. 20 Bemidji State 3

11/20/2021 – RV Michigan Tech 3 at No. 20 Bemidji State 4

RV = Received votes