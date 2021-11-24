Canton cancels Thanksgiving weekend men’s college hockey tournament due to COVID protocols

Canton has canceled its men’s college hockey tournament scheduled for this Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 due to COVID protocols. Saint Anselm, Hamilton, and Potsdam were slated to participate.

In a news release, Canton said it may try to make up games with Saint Anselm and Hamilton later in the season, but no makeup dates have been announced. The Roos are already scheduled to take on Potsdam on three other dates: December 10 and 11, 2021 and January 12, 2022.

SUNY Canton canceled games in several other sports last week and a basketball game on Tuesday due to COVID protocols.