D-III West Hockey Picks – Nov. 26, 2021

Thanksgiving is in the rear-view mirror as teams in the west region take aim at closing out the first full month of the season on a high note.

There are a handful of interesting matchups this weekend, including a battle of nationally ranked teams in Adrian and Trinity. Take a look at some of those games as well as the picks.

Nov. 26-27

Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Concordia

The Pointers (5-3) come into this home-and-home series ranked 13th in the nation. Brandon McReynolds is having a big year for UW-Stevens Point so far, scoring four goals and dishing out an assist.

The Pointers have done well moving the puck around, racking up 25 assists. The Falcons (1-5-1) have had a tough start to the year and have been outscored 34-20.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-2 and 4-1

Nov. 27-28

St. Olaf at Marian

Unbeaten in its last three games, St. Olaf (3-3-2) hopes to keep things moving in the right direction against the Sabres. The Oles are seeking their first road win of the year. Playing solid defensively will be key. St. Olaf has scored 21 goals but has allowed 22.

Marian (3-3-1) has won its last two and showing signs of improvement. Averaging three goals per outing and scoring seven in its last two wins, the Sabres will test the Oles defensively.

Marian, 5-3; St. Olaf, 3-2

St. Norbert at Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Despite being unranked nationally at the moment, both teams are traditionally among the best teams in D-III hockey. The Green Knights (5-3) roll in on a four-game winning streak and have found success on the road, sporting a 4-2 mark away from home. They have given up just six goals during their win streak. Their defense will be a key to success against the Blugolds.

UW-Eau Claire (3-4) has dropped two of its last three but is aiming for a strong finish to November. It has scored 14 goals on the year off 23 assists.

St. Norbert, 3-2; UW-Eau Claire, 5-4

Lake Forest at Manhattanville

Lake (3-3-1) is looking to bounce after dropping its last two. The Foresters have just one win in November. Getting the offense rolling is key after managing just two goals in their last two games. But they’ve shown they can score, having put up four goals three times this year.

The Valiants (3-3-2) are looking for their first win since Nov. 19 as well as their first home win. They have scored five goals three times. Lake Forest needs a quick start, especially on the road.

Manhattanville, 5-2; Lake Forest, 4-3

Nov. 28

Adrian at Trinity

It’s a matchup featuring two of the nation’s best teams. The third-ranked Bulldogs square off against the 10th-ranked Bantams in Hartford, Conn.

Adrian (5-2) has won its four games against Division III competition. Six players have scored at least two goals, including Hunter Wendt, Rex Moe and Matthew Rehding, who have four goals apiece. The Bantams (2-0) have scored 11 goals in their first two games.

Adrian, 4-3