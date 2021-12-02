Bemidji State’s Sillinger, Northeastern’s Levi, Minnesota Duluth’s Fanti take home national player honors for November

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday its three men’s college hockey players of the month for November.

Bemidji State senior forward Owen Sillinger is the player of the month, while Northeastern sophomore goaltender Devon Levi is the rookie of the month and Minnesota Duluth junior goalie Ryan Fanti is the goaltender of the month.

Sillinger had multiple points in five of his six games, finishing the month with a line of seven goals and seven assists for 14 points, good for 2.33 points per game. BSU went 4-2-0 on the month.

Levi, a sophomore who did not play last season as a freshman, earned Hockey East Rookie of the Month honors for the second consecutive month. He led the Huskies to a 6-1-1 record in his eight starts, compiling a 1.11 GAA and a .959 save percentage. He had six games allowing one goal or less and shut out Boston University 1-0 on the road.

Fanti topped a strong group of nominees with a 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage while going 5-2-1 against a tough slate that included four games against Western Michigan and North Dakota.