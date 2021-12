Hockey East announced Monday that Vermont freshman defenseman Luca Münzenberger has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 15:33 of the third period on Saturday, December 4 at Maine.

On the play, Münzenberger was assessed a five-minute major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct.

Münzenberger will miss the game on Friday, December 10 against UMass Lowell and will be eligible to return to the Catamounts’ lineup on Saturday, December 11, against the River Hawks.