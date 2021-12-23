United States blows 3-1 lead in third period, falls 4-3 in OT to Finland in World Junior pre-tournament game

The United States took a late 3-1 lead into the final minutes of the third period, but Finland scored three consecutive power play goals Thursday afternoon to win an IIHF World Junior Championship pre-tournament game 4-3 in Edmonton, Alta.

Tanner Dickinson (OHL’s Soo Greyhounds), Brett Berard (Providence) and Dominic James (Minnesota Duluth) scored for the U.S.

“The exhibition served its purpose for our team as we learned what may make us successful, but also what would make us unsuccessful in the tournament,” said Team USA coach Nate Leaman (Providence). “This tournament is about getting better and better. We carried a large stretch of that game showing the identity we need to play to have a good tournament.”

Drew Commesso (Boston University) played the first two periods in goal for the U.S., stopping 12 shots, while Dylan Silverstein (Boston College commit) played the third, making five saves.

Matty Beniers (Michigan) was named U.S. Player of the Game.

The U.S. outshot Finland 33-21.

Team USA will open preliminary round play Sunday against Slovakia. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen live on the NHL Network.