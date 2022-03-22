2022 NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament coverage

TMQ: Looking at the NCAA tournament regionals, the ‘region of death,’ more conversation on CCHA championship game situation

Ed Trefzger -
Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback. Ed:...

Enter now for the 2022 USCHO College Hockey Bracket Challenge

USCHO Staff -
Enter to win prizes in the 2022 USCHO.com College Hockey Bracket Challenge. Deadline is noon ET on Thursday, March 24.
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Recapping the championship weekend, reacting to the NCAA brackets: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 4 Episode 24

Jim Connelly -
We look at the six championships including the crazy CCHA OT. And we discuss NCAA brackets, best match ups, and most likely #4 vs. #1 upset.

Michigan, Minnesota State, Western Michigan and Denver top seeds as NCAA tournament field announced

USCHO Staff -
Michigan will be the top seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament after winning the Big Ten championship Saturday night (photo: Michigan Photography)

D-I men’s ice hockey chair Kemp explains committee decisions on 2022 NCAA tournament seeding, sites

Jim Connelly -
Bracket integrity was of top importance when placing the 2022 men's ice hockey NCAA field, according to committee chair Mike Kemp.

