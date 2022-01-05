Ohio State-Wisconsin men’s hockey series originally scheduled for Jan. 7-8 now planned for Jan. 8-9

With guidance from the Big Ten, the Wisconsin men’s hockey’s series against Ohio State will be played on Saturday and Sunday this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m., with Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

The series was originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Wisconsin men’s hockey program.

All tickets and parking purchased for Saturday will still be valid for Saturday. All tickets and parking purchased for Friday will be honored on Sunday.