Hockey East announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s games over Jan. 13-15 weekend

Hockey East announced Monday schedule updates for men’s and women’s conference teams.

The men’s series between Northeastern and Vermont, previously scheduled for Jan. 14-15, has been postponed. The Huskies are now scheduled to travel to Vermont for a single game on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The women’s series between Holy Cross and Vermont, previously scheduled for Jan. 13-14, has been postponed.

Hockey East and the member schools are currently working to reschedule the remaining three games to a later date.