Providence announces fifth-year blueliner Mirageas no longer part of Friars’ program

Providence announced on Tuesday that fifth-year defenseman Ben Mirageas is no longer a member of the program.

“We are appreciative of Ben’s contributions to our program over the past four-plus seasons,” Friars coach Nate Leaman said in a statement. “We wish Ben all the best in his future endeavors.”

No reason was given for Mirageas’ departure.

In 149 career games at Providence, Mirageas posted 14 goals and 37 assists for 51 points to go along with 100 penalty minutes.

He was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (77th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.