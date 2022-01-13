Alaska Anchorage hires successful NAHL junior hockey coach Stewart as Seawolves’ associate head coach

Alaska Anchorage has announced the hiring of Trevor Stewart as the team’s associate head coach.

Stewart brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Seawolves. He most recently served as the head coach for the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the past decade. Stewart led the Ice Dogs to Robertson Cup championships in 2013-14 and 2015-16 and a runner-up finish in 2018-19. He was named the NAHL Coach of the Year in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

“Today is a big day for Seawolf hockey,” said UAA head coach Matt Shasby in a statement. “We are completing our coaching staff with one of the most respected coaches in junior hockey. Trevor Stewart has all the qualities of a college coach that I was looking for to round out our staff. He is well connected, an elite evaluator of talent, and really understands how to construct a winning hockey program. He also has a strong resume as a head coach that allows him to execute all tasks related to hockey operations. Lastly and most importantly, he will be an incredible mentor to our student-athletes, which will allow them to be successful in the classroom and in life beyond their time at UAA.

“The University of Alaska Anchorage is extremely excited and fortunate Trevor will be joining our staff effective immediately.”

Stewart spent one year as an assistant coach with the NAHL’s St. Louis Bandits (NAHL) before taking over as head coach of the Ice Dogs. He started his coaching career in his hometown of Elk River, Minn., coaching youth ice hockey for one season before serving as head coach of the NorPac’s Missoula Maulers for two seasons.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of Anchorage, UAA and the Seawolf hockey communities,” said Stewart. “I would like to thank Coach Shasby and the athletic department for extending this opportunity. Most importantly, I would like to thank the alumni, administration, donors, and fans of Seawolf hockey for restoring a program with strong traditions that can be built upon. I look forward to working with everyone involved and helping to establish a first-class college hockey program.”

Stewart was a four-year letterwinner for Connecticut, graduating in 2007 with a degree in History. He served as an assistant captain his senior season, was named UConn’s Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete, and was a member of the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team.

Alaska Anchorage will return to play for the 2022-23 season.