U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team roster comprised entirely of current, former NCAA players

Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso is among 15 current NCAA players named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team (file photo: Rich Gagnon).

USA Hockey announced the final roster for its 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team on Thursday.

The group includes 15 current NCAA players, eight European pros and two players from the AHL. The squad will represent the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games Feb. 3-20 in Beijing, China.

All players selected have played NCAA hockey.

“We’re excited about the roster we’ve put together,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey.

“The Olympics are the biggest stage in sports and it was fun to hear the enthusiasm our players have to represent their country. We’re fortunate to have a deep talent pool — thanks in part to all the great work of our volunteers in communities across the nation — and with the mix of players who are part of our team, we’re looking forward to competing for a gold medal in Beijing.”

Former Boston University (and New York Rangers) head coach David Quinn’s assistant coaches currently with NCAA hockey teams include Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings, St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson and Penn State video coach Alex Dawes.

In addition, Scott Young (Boston University), current director of player development for the Pittsburgh Penguins and David Lassonde (Dartmouth, Denver, New Hampshire, Miami, Wisconsin), national goaltending coach for USA Hockey, will join Quinn with Team USA.

Team USA Roster

No.NamePos.Current TeamCollege Team
4Drew HellesonDBoston College (Hockey East)Boston College (Hockey East)
5David WarsofskyDERC Ingolstadt (DEL)Boston University (Hockey East)
6Nick PerbixDSt. Cloud State (NCHC)St. Cloud State (NCHC)
8Jake SandersonDNorth Dakota (NCHC)North Dakota (NCHC)
10Matty BeniersFMichigan (Big Ten)Michigan (Big Ten)
11Kenny AgostinoFTorpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)Yale (ECAC)
12Sam HentgesFSt. Cloud State (NCHC)St. Cloud State (NCHC)
13Nathan SmithFMinnesota State (CCHA)Minnesota State (CCHA)
14Brock FaberDMinnesota (Big Ten)Minnesota (Big Ten)
16Nick AbruzzeseFHarvard (ECAC)Harvard (ECAC)
17Aaron NessDProvidence Bruins (AHL)Minnesota (WCHA)
19Brendan BrissonFMichigan (Big Ten)Michigan (Big Ten)
20Steven KampferDAk Bars Kazan (KHL)Michigan (CCHA)
21Brian O'NeillFJokerit (KHL)Yale (ECAC)
23Brian CooperDIK Oskarshamn (SHL)Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC)
25Marc McLaughlinFBoston College (Hockey East)Boston College (Hockey East)
26Sean FarrellFHarvard (ECAC)Harvard (ECAC)
27Noah CatesFMinnesota Duluth (NCHC)Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)
29Drew CommessoGBoston University (Hockey East)Boston University (Hockey East)
31Strauss MannGSkelleftea AIK (SHL)Michigan (Big Ten)
35Pat NagleGLehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)Ferris State (CCHA)
37Nick ShoreFSibir Novosibirsk (KHL)Denver (WCHA)
39Ben MeyersFMinnesota (Big Ten)Minnesota (Big Ten)
51Andy MieleFTorpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)Miami (CCHA)
89Matthew KniesFMinnesota (Big Ten)Minnesota (Big Ten)

