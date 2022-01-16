D-III West Weekend Hockey Wrap

St. Norbert’s winning streak is still intact after a tightly-contested game against Lake Forest on Saturday.

The Green Knights edged the Forresters 7-6 in overtime on Saturday.

St. Nobert, winners of 12 consecutive games, entered the weekend ranked eighth in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

But it was on the brink of an upset after trailing the Forresters by three goals on the road with just over 13 minutes left in regulation.

Peter Bates scored three consecutive goals, pushing his season total to 18, as he helped the Green Knights rally and push the game into OT. He finished with four goals in all and has 133 points in his career, putting him in seventh all-time. He has 55 career goals.

Michael McChesney scored less than two minutes into OT to lift St. Norbert to the win.

The Green Knights took 50 shots in the game while Lake Forest took 23.

The Forresters, though, converted three of their power-play opportunities. Noah Furman, Matteas Derraugh and Hardy Wagner all cashed in on those chances. David Cohen led the Forresters with a goal and two assists. Furman dished out an assist as well.

Blugolds back on track

UW-Eau Claire entered the weekend on a three-game losing streak. The Blugolds come out of the weekend with momentum on their side.

They swept a pair of games against Concordia (Minnesota), beating the Cobbers 3-2 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday.

Ryan Green played a pivotal role in the win, scoring the first goal of his career and also dishing out two assists. Ryan Ouellette came up big in goal for his fifth win of the year, stopping 22 shots in the shutout.

Sammy Martell, Connor Koviak and Jordan Randall also scored for the Blugolds, who improved to 6-9 and won their first game of 2022.

UW-Eau Claire won Friday’s game behind a strong start. The Blugolds jumped in front 2-0 in the opening period and never looked back. Randall, Quinn Green and Connor Szmul all scored and Oulette stopped 22 shots.

The Cobbers nearly rallied, punching in two goals in the third. Tyler Bossert and Cole O’Connell scored for Concordia.

Thrilling finish in Battle of Highway 41 series

Marian seemed to be on its way to convincing win over Lawrence in the Battle of Highway 41 Saturday night before the Vikings used a furious rally to force overtime.

And while Lawrence lost 2-1 in a shootout after the two teams were tied at 5-5 after regulation and OT, the Vikings do hang on to the coveted rivalry trophy because of the tie.

Zach Olen scored the lone goal for Lawrence in the shootout but the Sabres got goals from Jaymes Knee and Austin Nault to win the shootout.

Marian held a 42-38 advantage in shots.

Down 2-1, the Sabres scored the next four goals to push in front 5-2. Parker Colley, Nathan Walker, Nolan Kadachuk and Nick Cherkowski all scored during that stretch.

But the Vikings fought back as Akhmed Malsagov, Olen and Ivan Galaguzov scored to tie the game at 5-5.

Mosquera made 37 saves in the thrilling game while Colby Muise stopped 33 shots.

In Friday’s game, the Vikings scored three times in the third period to notch a win. Zach Lodes finished his night with two goals and an assist while Mosquera made 24 saves.

Lawrence is now 5-7-2 overall and 3-4–1 in the NCHA. Marian is 6-7-3 overall and 1-6-2 in the league.

Raiders earn split

MSOE won its first overtime game at home since 2018 when it defeated Trine 4-3 on Saturday. Kyle Herbster came through with the game-winning goal at the 4:05 mark of OT. It was the third game winner of his career and his second goal of the night.

The Raiders trailed 2-1 before going in front 3-2. Trine tied the game at 3-3 in the third on a goal by Brendan Prappas.

Darius Bell stopped 22 shots for the Raiders and Shane Brancato made 33 saves for the Thunder.

Trine opened the weekend with a 6-4 victory to set a program record for wins in a season. The victory was their 14th of the year.

The Thunder dominated out of the gate and led 4-1 after one period of play.

Thad Marcola and Prappas both scored a pair of goals for the Thunder, who survived a late rally by the Raiders, who scored twice in the third.

The Thunder is 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the league. MSOE is 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-1.

Auggies hold off Royals

Fourth-ranked Augsburg got everything it could handle from Bethel in the finale of its weekend MIAC series, holding on for a 3-2 win over the Royals.

The Auggies and Royals were tied at 1-1 and 2-2 before Erik Palmquvist punched in the game winner late in the second period to lead Augsburg to its sixth consecutive win.

Bethel has been one of the surprise teams of the year in the MIAC, and after losing 8-2 on Friday, the Royals bounced back and played much better as they nearly pulled off an upset.

Nick Ketola and Jarrett Cammarata both scored a goal and dished out an assist while Ridge Gerads made 34 saves for the Royals, who are 9-6-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the MIAC.

Augsburg improved to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak scored for the Auggies and Samuel Vyltelka made 26 saves for his sixth win.

Oles enjoy weekend sweep

St. Olaf made a statement Friday night in their first win over UW-River Falls in more than a decade.

The Oles earned a 4-2 win over the Falcons, who received votes in last week’s DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, and the win is their first over UW-River Falls since Nov. 2008.

Sean Walsh scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and he also came through with an assist for the first three-point night of his career. It’s also the first time he’s scored two goals in a game at the college level.

St. Olaf trailed 2-1 after the first period but Walsh tied the score less than two minutes into the second and scored the go-ahead goal in the third.

Tyler Cooper also scored in the win, tallying his team-leading 10th of the season. He has scored eight goals in the last five games. Ashton Altmann scored a goal as well.

Lukas Haugen picked up his second career win, making 30 saves.

The Oles (6-7-3) wrapped up their weekend with a 4-3 win over UW-Stout and are unbeaten in their last four outings.

A three-goal first period got things rolling for the Oles against the Blue Devils while Haugen made 27 saves in the win.

Altmann, Eric Brown Evan Shoemaker and Jonathan Young all scored for the Oles. Young extended his point streak to four games.

Yellowjackets extend streak

UW-Superior has found the consistency it has been looking for after stretching their unbeaten streak to seven games Saturday with a 3-1 win over Gustavus.

The Yellowjackets won their fourth consecutive game, improving to 10-4-2 overall. They have won five games in all during their current unbeaten stretch.

Zach Bannister helped pave the way, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist.

Gavin Rasmussen and Chad Lopez also punched in goals for UW-Superior, which is 22-4-4 over their last 30 games at home. That success dates back to January of 2019. The goal for Bannister was his fifth of the season.

Lopez scored his sixth goal of the season, ending a stretch where he went eight games without scoring a goal.

Miles Hektor took care of business in goal, stopping 30 shots as he made his third consecutive start. He has won seven games.

Superior opened the weekend Friday with a 3-2 OT win over Saint John’s.

Reed Stark scored the game-winning goal in OT. It is his sixth goal in the last five outings, including his second game-winning goal.

Nick Michel and Max Borst both scored for the Johnnies, who saw their six-game winning streak end.