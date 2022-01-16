Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 10 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 14-16.

No. 1 Minnesota State (21-5-0)

01/14/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at RV Northern Michigan 4

01/15/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 4 at RV Northern Michigan 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac (16-1-3)

01/14/2022 – No. 18 Harvard 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3

01/16/2022 – Dartmouth 1 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3

No. 3 Western Michigan (14-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Michigan (18-6-1)

01/14/2022 – RV Penn State 2 at No. 4 Michigan 3

01/15/2022 – RV Penn State 3 at No. 4 Michigan 4

No. 5 St. Cloud (12-6-0)

Did not play.

No. 6 Denver (14-5-1)

01/15/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 2 at No. 6 Denver 5

01/16/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 0 at No. 6 Denver 4

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2)

01/14/2022 – Miami 1 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4

01/15/2022 – Miami 2 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

No. 8 Minnesota (13-9-0)

01/14/2022 – Alaska 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 4

01/15/2022 – Alaska 3 at No. 8 Minnesota 2

No. 9 Cornell (12-3-1)

01/14/2022 – No. 9 Cornell at Yale (postponed)

01/15/2022 – No. 9 Cornell 3 at Yale 0

No. 10 North Dakota (13-8-0)

Did not play.

No. 11 Northeastern (15-5-1)

01/11/2022 – RV Arizona State 6 at No. 11 Northeastern 2

01/15/2022 – No. 11 Northeastern at Vermont (postponed)

No. 12 UMass Lowell (13-3-3)

01/14/2022 – Maine 3 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 5

01/15/2022 – Maine 3 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 4

No. 13 Notre Dame (16-7-0)

01/14/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 3 at No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT)

01/15/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 1 at No. 16 Ohio State 4

No. 14 Massachusetts (10-6-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Omaha (14-8-0)

01/15/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 2 at No. 6 Denver 5

01/16/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 0 at No. 6 Denver 4

No. 16 Ohio State (16-7-1)

01/14/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 3 at No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT)

01/15/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 1 at No. 16 Ohio State 4

No. 17 Providence (15-9-1)

01/14/2022 – No. 17 Providence 2 at Merrimack 3

01/15/2022 – Merrimack 2 at No. 17 Providence 1

No. 18 Harvard (8-5-1)

01/14/2022 – No. 18 Harvard 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3

No. 19 Michigan Tech (12-8-1)

01/14/2022 – No. 19 Michigan Tech 3 at Lake Superior 0

01/15/2022 – No. 19 Michigan Tech 3 at Lake Superior 0

No. 20 Boston College (10-8-3)

01/14/2022 – No. 20 Boston College 2 at New Hampshire 3

01/15/2022 – New Hampshire 5 at No. 20 Boston College 2

RV = Received Votes