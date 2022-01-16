Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 10 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 14-16.
No. 1 Minnesota State (21-5-0)
01/14/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at RV Northern Michigan 4
01/15/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 4 at RV Northern Michigan 1
No. 2 Quinnipiac (16-1-3)
01/14/2022 – No. 18 Harvard 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3
01/16/2022 – Dartmouth 1 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3
No. 3 Western Michigan (14-5-0)
Did not play.
No. 4 Michigan (18-6-1)
01/14/2022 – RV Penn State 2 at No. 4 Michigan 3
01/15/2022 – RV Penn State 3 at No. 4 Michigan 4
No. 5 St. Cloud (12-6-0)
Did not play.
No. 6 Denver (14-5-1)
01/15/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 2 at No. 6 Denver 5
01/16/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 0 at No. 6 Denver 4
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2)
01/14/2022 – Miami 1 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4
01/15/2022 – Miami 2 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)
No. 8 Minnesota (13-9-0)
01/14/2022 – Alaska 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 4
01/15/2022 – Alaska 3 at No. 8 Minnesota 2
No. 9 Cornell (12-3-1)
01/14/2022 – No. 9 Cornell at Yale (postponed)
01/15/2022 – No. 9 Cornell 3 at Yale 0
No. 10 North Dakota (13-8-0)
Did not play.
No. 11 Northeastern (15-5-1)
01/11/2022 – RV Arizona State 6 at No. 11 Northeastern 2
01/15/2022 – No. 11 Northeastern at Vermont (postponed)
No. 12 UMass Lowell (13-3-3)
01/14/2022 – Maine 3 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 5
01/15/2022 – Maine 3 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 4
No. 13 Notre Dame (16-7-0)
01/14/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 3 at No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT)
01/15/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 1 at No. 16 Ohio State 4
No. 14 Massachusetts (10-6-2)
Did not play.
No. 15 Omaha (14-8-0)
01/15/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 2 at No. 6 Denver 5
01/16/2022 – No. 15 Omaha 0 at No. 6 Denver 4
No. 16 Ohio State (16-7-1)
01/14/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 3 at No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT)
01/15/2022 – No. 13 Notre Dame 1 at No. 16 Ohio State 4
No. 17 Providence (15-9-1)
01/14/2022 – No. 17 Providence 2 at Merrimack 3
01/15/2022 – Merrimack 2 at No. 17 Providence 1
No. 18 Harvard (8-5-1)
01/14/2022 – No. 18 Harvard 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 3
No. 19 Michigan Tech (12-8-1)
01/14/2022 – No. 19 Michigan Tech 3 at Lake Superior 0
01/15/2022 – No. 19 Michigan Tech 3 at Lake Superior 0
No. 20 Boston College (10-8-3)
01/14/2022 – No. 20 Boston College 2 at New Hampshire 3
01/15/2022 – New Hampshire 5 at No. 20 Boston College 2
RV = Received Votes