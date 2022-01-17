Quinnipiac takes over as No. 1-ranked team in newest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Picking up two wins on the weekend to run its unbeaten streak to 15 games, Quinnipiac is the new top-ranked team in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Bobcats earned 30 first-place votes this week.

Minnesota State falls to No. 2, getting 15 first-place votes.

Michigan gets four first-place votes and is up one to No. 3, flipping with Western Michigan, while Denver moves up one to No. 5 and picks up a first-place vote.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 19, 2022

St. Cloud State drops one to No. 6, Minnesota Duluth stays seventh, Cornell rises one to No. 8, North Dakota jumps one to No. 9, and UMass Lowell sits 10th this week, up two from one week ago.

Minnesota falls out of the top 10, going from No. 8 to No. 11 in this week’s poll.

Northern Michigan is the lone new team in this week’s rankings, coming in at No. 18.

In addition to the top 20, 12 other teams received votes this week.

