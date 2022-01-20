This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Discussing which conference teams are playoff contenders, pretenders as second half in full swing

With just over 50 percent (54.6 percent to be exact) of the Atlantic Hockey schedule in the books, and nonconference play completed (with the exception of Sacred Heart defending its Connecticut Ice title on Jan. 29-30), it’s now a sprint to the finish.

How’s the race shaping up?

If you aren’t a subscriber to the USCHO Weekend Review podcast (and all the USCHO podcasts), you should be. The Weekend Review features Jimmy Connelly, Ed Trefzger and Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley, who will soon be going back to his main job but has been a hoot to listen to this season.

One of my favorite features from the podcast is “Buy or Sell,” where the hosts each determine if they are in or out on a team at this point in the season.

Let’s play Buy or Sell, the Atlantic Hockey edition. I’m adding “hold” for teams that are on the brink, one way or another.

Buying

American International – The Yellow Jackets (11-9-1) are the hottest team in college hockey, winners of eight games in a row, seven of them in conference play. They’ve moved from the middle of the pack to first place in the standings and have to be considered the favorites to win an unprecedented fourth straight regular season title. Brian Rigali, a transfer from UConn, leads the team in scoring and is tied for third in the conference with 18 points.

Canisius – While the Golden Griffins (11-9-3) have just one conference sweep so far, they have managed to get points in every league series and that consistency has them sitting in second place. Canisius also features one of the best goaltenders in the conference in Jacob Baczewski, currently third in the conference in GAA (2.48) and second in save percentage (.926).

Air Force – Frank Serratore’s teams tend to get better and better as the season wears on, and I’m betting that will be the case again. The Falcons (7-11-2) opened the calendar year playing AIC tough in a pair of losses before completing a home sweep of Niagara last weekend. Forward Will Gavin has one of the three hat tricks scored this season in Atlantic Hockey.

Bentley – Before AIC got hot, Bentley (11-9-0) had the longest winning streak in the conference, stringing together five straight to close out the 2021 portion of its schedule. The Falcons are only 1-2-0 in the new year, but I like them to get it going again. A crucial series awaits this weekend in Buffalo versus Canisius. Transfer goaltender Evan Debrouwer hasn’t seen enough action to qualify for the goaltending leaders in the conference (he’s played in eight of 20 games), but statistically, he’s in the top three.

Selling

Rochester Institute of Technology – The Tigers (10-9-2) have been up and down this season, and lately it’s been the latter, with just one win in their last five games. They have just four home games left in the regular season, two against first-place AIC. Senior Will Calverley leads the conference in goals (11) and he’ll need to stay hot and get some help.

Mercyhurst – The Lakers (5-13-4) are experiencing highs and lows so far: they sport the top offense in the conference but also the lowest-ranked defense. So it’s probably not surprising that Mercyhurst’s power play is also tops in Atlantic Hockey, while its PK is last. The Lakers host Air Force this weekend. The top three scorers for Mercyhurst are all sophomores: Austin Heidemann (17 points), Carson Briere (15) and Dante Sheriff (15).

Holy Cross – The Crusaders (5-16-2) are a work in progress. Eight of their last nine losses have been by two goals or less, including a tie and a one goal loss to Canisius last weekend. But I’m still selling based on the tough schedule ahead, starting with a pair at Army West Point this weekend. Senior Ryan Leibold is having a career year, leading the team in points (18) and tied for goals (6).

Niagara – The Purple Eagles (6-14-2) have shown flashes of brilliance, including a 3-1 win at Notre Dame to open the 2022 portion of their schedule. But they’re 0-3 since then, including getting swept at Air Force last weekend. Niagara has a home-and-home series with RIT this weekend. Junior Albin Nilsson leads the team with 16 points.

Holding

Army West Point – Why am I not selling? Despite a 1-3-1 record in 2022, The Black Knights (8-10-3) have the best goaltender in the conference in Gavin Abric (2.28 GAA, .928 save percentage), and that will keep them in any game.

Sacred Heart – I’m holding because the Pios (9-9-3) are in a holding pattern. Here’s their record so far in 2022: loss, win, loss, win, loss, win. See a pattern? But SHU is only six points out of first with a showdown against AIC coming up this weekend.