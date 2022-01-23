Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 21-22

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of January 17 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 21-22.

No. 1 Quinnipiac (18-2-3)

01/18/2022 – Princeton 0 at No. 1 Quinnipiac 9

01/21/2022 – No. 1 Quinnipiac 5 at Colgate 1

01/22/2022 – No. 1 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 8 Cornell 2 (OT)

No. 2 Minnesota State (23-5-0)

01/20/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota State 5 at St. Thomas 1

01/22/2022 – St. Thomas 1 at No. 2 Minnesota State 7 (Hockey Day Minnesota)

No. 3 Michigan (19-7-1)

01/21/2022 – No. 3 Michigan 1 at No. 11 Minnesota 2 (OT)

01/22/2022 – No. 3 Michigan 4 at No. 11 Minnesota 1

No. 4 Western Michigan (16-5-0)

01/21/2022 – No. 9 North Dakota 1 at No. 4 Western Michigan 4

01/22/2022 – No. 9 North Dakota 0 at No. 4 Western Michigan 2

No. 5 Denver (16-5-1)

01/21/2022 – Colorado College 0 at No. 5 Denver 5

01/22/2022 – No. 5 Denver 4 at Colorado College 0

No. 6 St. Cloud State (14-6-0)

01/21/2022 – Miami 1 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 11

01/22/2022 – Miami 0 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 8

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (13-9-2)

01/21/2022 – No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 16 Omaha 1

01/22/2022 – No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 16 Omaha 5

No. 8 Cornell (13-4-1)

01/21/2022 – Princeton 5 at No. 8 Cornell 4

01/22/2022 – No. 1 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 8 Cornell 2 (OT)

No. 9 North Dakota (13-10-0)

01/21/2022 – No. 9 North Dakota 1 at No. 4 Western Michigan 4

01/22/2022 – No. 9 North Dakota 0 at No. 4 Western Michigan 2

No. 10 UMass Lowell (13-5-3)

01/21/2022 – No. 10 UMass Lowell 1 at RV Merrimack 3

01/22/2022 – RV Merrimack 3 at No. 10 UMass Lowell 2

No. 11 Minnesota (14-10-0)

01/21/2022 – No. 3 Michigan 1 at No. 11 Minnesota 2 (OT)

01/22/2022 – No. 3 Michigan 4 at No. 11 Minnesota 1

No. 12 Northeastern (16-7-1)

01/18/2022 – No. 12 Northeastern 4 at Vermont 0

01/21/2022 – No. 12 Northeastern 2 at No. 14 Massachusetts 3

01/22/2022 – No. 14 Massachusetts 6 at No. 12 Northeastern 0

No. 13 Notre Dame (17-7-0)

01/19/2022 – RV Boston College 2 at No. 13 Notre Dame 8

No. 14 Massachusetts (12-6-2)

01/21/2022 – No. 12 Northeastern 2 at No. 14 Massachusetts 3

01/22/2022 – No. 14 Massachusetts 6 at No. 12 Northeastern 0

No. 15 Ohio State (18-7-1)

01/21/2022 – No. 15 Ohio State 4 at Michigan State 1

01/22/2022 – No. 15 Ohio State 3 at Michigan State 2

No. 16 Omaha (15-9-0)

01/21/2022 – No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 16 Omaha 1

01/22/2022 – No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 16 Omaha 5

No. 17 Michigan Tech (12-8-1)

01/21/2022 – No. 17 Michigan Tech at No. 19 Northern Michigan (postponed)

01/22/2022 – No. 19 Northern Michigan at No. 17 Michigan Tech (postponed)

No. 18 Providence (16-9-2)

01/22/2022 – RV Boston College 1 at No. 18 Providence 1 (OT)

01/21/2022 – No. 18 Providence 7 at RV Boston College 0

No. 19 Northern Michigan (13-9-1)

01/21/2022 – No. 17 Michigan Tech at No. 19 Northern Michigan (postponed)

01/22/2022 – No. 19 Northern Michigan at No. 17 Michigan Tech (postponed)

No. 20 Harvard (9-6-1)

01/21/2022 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 20 Harvard 4

01/22/2022 – RV Clarkson 4 at No. 20 Harvard 3

RV = Received votes