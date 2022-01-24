Postponed Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech home-and-home series rescheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 8

The CCHA announced Monday the makeup dates for the Michigan Tech-Northern Michigan home-and-home series, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 in Marquette, Mich., and Saturday, Jan. 22 in Houghton, Mich.

Michigan Tech will host Northern Michigan Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6:07 p.m. EDT at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Mich., televised on NBC TV 6 (WLUC).

Northern Michigan will then host Michigan Tech Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6:37 p.m. EDT at the Berry Events Center in Marquette, Mich., televised on FOX UP (WLUC-2).

Both games will also be streamed live via CCHA TV on www.FloHockey.tv.

All tickets purchased for the Friday, Jan. 21, Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 games will transfer to the new dates. Refunds will be honored up to 24 hours prior to the start of the scheduled game.

For ticket information at Michigan Tech, call 906-487-2073 or email [email protected]. For ticket information at Northern Michigan, call 906-227-1032 or email [email protected].