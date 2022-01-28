D-III West Hockey Picks — Jan. 28, 2022

If you are looking for a matchup where a statement can be made, look no further than Trine’s series with nationally ranked St. Norbert this weekend.

The Thunder are just outside the top 15 in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll and can catapult itself into it with a couple of wins over the Green Knights.

That series highlights the slate for the final weekend of January. Take a look at the picks for that game and more below.

Trine (14-5, 8-4) at St. Norbert (16-3, 12-0)

Trine has a chance to gain ground in the NCHA standings and make a statement as it travels to take on red-hot St. Norbert, the fifth-ranked team in the country in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

The Green Knights have won 15 consecutive games and have allowed just one goal in each of their last three games. But they also have one of the top offensive threats in the country in Peter Bates, who has punched in 18 goals while dishing out 17 assists.

Trine sits just outside the top 15 in the national poll and has an opportunity to make a statement. The Thunder has won five of its last six and scored five or more goals in each of their wins during that stretch. Don’t be surprised if this game series turns into a shootout.

St. Norbert, 5-4; Trine, 6-5

Marian (6-9-3, 1-8-2) at Aurora (12-4-1, 7-3-1)

The Sabres have lost their last two and are winless in their last five. Facing a nationally ranked opponent doesn’t make things any easier in trying to right the ship. This will be the second consecutive weekend Marian has faced a top 15 opponent.

The Spartans check in at No. 15 this week and have won their last two games. They have played well at home, winning five of six, and need to sweep this series to have as much momentum as possible for next weekend’s showdown with Adrian.

Aurora, 5-3 and 4-2

Lawrence (7-9-2, 5-6-1) vs. Lake Forest (6-12-1, 4-7-1)

The Vikings have won their last two heading into this home-and-home series, which begins on the road. It’s been an up and down year when it comes to scoring goals but if they can find consistency within that offense this weekend, they’ll have an opportunity to come out on top.

Lake Forest is trying to get back on track after dropping its last five games. Two of those losses have been by one goal, and if the Forresters can keep it close, they’ll have a chance to come out on top.

Lake Forest, 4-3; Lawrence, 5-3

Augsburg (15-2, 7-1) vs. St. Olaf (6-10-3, 3-4-1)

The Auggies continue to play well, winning six consecutive, and remain one of the nation’s best teams, sitting in fourth in the latest DCU/USCHO. Gavin Holland is among the league leaders in goals (10) and the Auggies have scored 58 goals in all while allowing 26.

The Oles have dropped three consecutive games and are hoping to pull off an upset. They have racked up 58 goals on the year and Tyler Cooper has led the way, scoring 10 while dishing out eight assists.

Augsburg, 4-3 and 5-3

Saint Scholastica (6-7-2, 3-4-1) at Concordia (8-7-2, 5-2-1)

The Saints haven’t won since Dec. 4 and are winless in the three games they have played in 2022. They’ll have to be at their best defensively against the Cobbers. Jack Bostedt will help lead the way there. He has made 295 saves on the season.

The Cobbers are tied for second in the MIAC and feature one of the top offensive threats in the league in Tyler Bossert, who has scored six goals to go along with 19 assists. He leads the MIAC in points. Concordia has won its last two and looks to keep the momentum rolling.

Concordia, 4-3 and 3-2

UW-Eau Claire (7-11, 3-6) at UW-Stout (7-11, 5-4)

The Blugolds have won three of their last five and have an opportunity to gain a little ground in the standings. Ryan Oulette can play a key role. He owns a 2.31 goals against average and has made 244 saves.

The Blue Devils have won two in a row and have one of the top scorers in the WIAC in Dylan Rallis, who has scored eight goals and dished out seven assists. With two wins this weekend, UW-Stout can keep itself in the mix for a league title.

UW-Eau Claire, 5-2; UW-Stout, 4-2

Northland (4-12-3, 1-8-1) at UW-River Falls (10-9-1, 6-4)

Northland hasn’t had it easy this year but the Lumberjacks just beat the Falcons on Thursday with a 2-1 win at home. Now, they’ll look for the sweep by playing the kind of defense they did the other night. Chris Curr made 27 saves in that win.

The Falcons are among the contenders in the WIAC but have dropped their last two, though they have shown they can be as good as anyone on any given night. UW-River Falls is playing this one at home where it is 6-4 on the year.

Northland, 3-2