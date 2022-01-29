Union men’s hockey coach Bennett steps down after ‘an allegation about his coaching style and practices that was substantiated through an investigation by the college’

Union men’s hockey coach Rick Bennett resigned his position Jan. 28, effective immediately.

Assistant coach John Ronan has been named interim head coach and will lead the team for the remainder of the current season.

Bennett’s resignation follows “an allegation about his coaching style and practices that was substantiated through an investigation by the college,” according to a news release.

Bennett had been on administrative leave from the school since Jan. 20, a day after the administration was made aware of the allegation.

“Coach Bennett has been synonymous with Union hockey over the past 17 years and has built a program of which we all can be proud,” Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said in a statement. “This resolution is the best path forward for both Coach Bennett and our men’s hockey program. Our No. 1 priority is to fully support our student-athletes.”

“I arrived at this decision because I felt it is in the best interest of Union College hockey — that has always been at the forefront of my thoughts,” Bennett added. “I wish the program all the best this season and in the future.”