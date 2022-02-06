Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 4-5

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 30 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 4-5.

No. 1 Minnesota State (27-5-0)

02/04/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 3 at RV Bowling Green 1

02/05/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 5 at RV Bowling Green 0

No. 2 Quinnipiac (23-2-3)

02/04/2022 – Union 1 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 2

02/05/2022 – Rensselaer 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1

No. 3 Michigan (21-7-1)

02/02/2022 – U.S. Under-18 Team* 3 at No. 3 Michigan 4

No. 4 Denver (20-5-1)

02/04/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 5 at No. 4 Denver 8

02/05/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 4 Denver 2

No. 5 Western Michigan (19-6-0)

02/04/2022 – No. 5 Western Michigan 8 at Colorado College 2

02/05/2022 – No. 5 Western Michigan 5 at Colorado College 4

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2)

Did not play.

No. 7 St. Cloud State (14-9-1)

02/04/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 5 at No. 4 Denver 8

02/05/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 4 Denver 2

No. 8 Minnesota (17-11-0)

02/04/2022 – Michigan State 2 at No. 8 Minnesota 4

02/05/2022 – Michigan State 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 3

No. 9 Ohio State (21-7-2)

02/04/2022 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 9 Ohio State 4 (OT)

02/05/2022 – Wisconsin 2 at No. 9 Ohio State 6

No. 10 Massachusetts (15-8-2)

02/04/2022 – LIU 3 at No. 10 Massachusetts 6

02/05/2022 – LIU 1 at No. 10 Massachusetts 3

No. 11 Cornell (13-6-4)

02/01/2022 – No. 11 Cornell 1 at Brown 2

02/04/2022 – No. 11 Cornell 2 at Colgate 3

02/05/2022 – Colgate 2 at No. 11 Cornell 2 (OT)

No. 12 North Dakota (15-11-1)

02/04/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 1 at No. 12 North Dakota 4

02/05/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 3 at No. 12 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 13 Notre Dame (20-8-0)

02/04/2022 – Penn State 2 at No. 13 Notre Dame 7

02/05/2022 – Penn State 0 at No. 13 Notre Dame 3

No. 14 UMass Lowell (16-6-3)

02/04/2022 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 at Boston College 2

02/05/2022 – Dartmouth 3 at No. 14 UMass Lowell 6

No. 15 Michigan Tech (16-8-2)

02/01/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 1 at No. 15 Michigan Tech 5

02/04/2022 – No. 15 Michigan Tech 3 at St. Thomas 3 (OT)

02/05/2022 – No. 15 Michigan Tech 2 at St. Thomas 0

No. 16 Northeastern (17-8-1)

02/04/2022 – Vermont 4 at No. 16 Northeastern 5

No. 17 Providence (18-11-2)

02/04/2022 – No. 17 Providence 1 at RV Connecticut 2

02/05/2022 – Vermont 1 at No. 17 Providence 4

No. 18 Omaha (17-11-0)

02/04/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 1 at No. 12 North Dakota 4

02/05/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 3 at No. 12 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 19 Boston University (14-10-3)

02/04/2022 – Maine 0 at No. 19 Boston University 4

No. 20 Clarkson (15-7-6)

02/04/2022 – No. 20 Clarkson 5 at Brown 0

02/05/2022 – No. 20 Clarkson 3 at Yale 2

RV = Received votes

* = not eligible for poll