Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 4-5

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 30 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 4-5.
No. 1 Minnesota State (27-5-0)
02/04/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 3 at RV Bowling Green 1
02/05/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 5 at RV Bowling Green 0
No. 2 Quinnipiac (23-2-3)
02/04/2022 – Union 1 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 2
02/05/2022 – Rensselaer 0 at No. 2 Quinnipiac 1
No. 3 Michigan (21-7-1)
02/02/2022 – U.S. Under-18 Team* 3 at No. 3 Michigan 4
No. 4 Denver (20-5-1)
02/04/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 5 at No. 4 Denver 8
02/05/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 4 Denver 2
No. 5 Western Michigan (19-6-0)
02/04/2022 – No. 5 Western Michigan 8 at Colorado College 2
02/05/2022 – No. 5 Western Michigan 5 at Colorado College 4
No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2)
Did not play.
No. 7 St. Cloud State (14-9-1)
02/04/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 5 at No. 4 Denver 8
02/05/2022 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 4 Denver 2
No. 8 Minnesota (17-11-0)
02/04/2022 – Michigan State 2 at No. 8 Minnesota 4
02/05/2022 – Michigan State 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 3
No. 9 Ohio State (21-7-2)
02/04/2022 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 9 Ohio State 4 (OT)
02/05/2022 – Wisconsin 2 at No. 9 Ohio State 6
No. 10 Massachusetts (15-8-2)
02/04/2022 – LIU 3 at No. 10 Massachusetts 6
02/05/2022 – LIU 1 at No. 10 Massachusetts 3
No. 11 Cornell (13-6-4)
02/01/2022 – No. 11 Cornell 1 at Brown 2
02/04/2022 – No. 11 Cornell 2 at Colgate 3
02/05/2022 – Colgate 2 at No. 11 Cornell 2 (OT)
No. 12 North Dakota (15-11-1)
02/04/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 1 at No. 12 North Dakota 4
02/05/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 3 at No. 12 North Dakota 2 (OT)
No. 13 Notre Dame (20-8-0)
02/04/2022 – Penn State 2 at No. 13 Notre Dame 7
02/05/2022 – Penn State 0 at No. 13 Notre Dame 3
No. 14 UMass Lowell (16-6-3)
02/04/2022 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 at Boston College 2
02/05/2022 – Dartmouth 3 at No. 14 UMass Lowell 6
No. 15 Michigan Tech (16-8-2)
02/01/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 1 at No. 15 Michigan Tech 5
02/04/2022 – No. 15 Michigan Tech 3 at St. Thomas 3 (OT)
02/05/2022 – No. 15 Michigan Tech 2 at St. Thomas 0
No. 16 Northeastern (17-8-1)
02/04/2022 – Vermont 4 at No. 16 Northeastern 5
No. 17 Providence (18-11-2)
02/04/2022 – No. 17 Providence 1 at RV Connecticut 2
02/05/2022 – Vermont 1 at No. 17 Providence 4
No. 18 Omaha (17-11-0)
02/04/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 1 at No. 12 North Dakota 4
02/05/2022 – No. 18 Omaha 3 at No. 12 North Dakota 2 (OT)
No. 19 Boston University (14-10-3)
02/04/2022 – Maine 0 at No. 19 Boston University 4
No. 20 Clarkson (15-7-6)
02/04/2022 – No. 20 Clarkson 5 at Brown 0
02/05/2022 – No. 20 Clarkson 3 at Yale 2
RV = Received votes
* = not eligible for poll