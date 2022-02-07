Last year’s winner Trivigno heads list of 25 men’s college hockey players as 2022 Walter Brown Award semifinalists

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced Monday the 25 semifinalists for the 70th Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born college hockey player in New England.

The nation’s oldest nationally-recognized college hockey honor, the award was established in 1953 by the members of the 1933 Massachusetts Rangers, the first American team ever to win the World Championship Tournament. Brown coached the Rangers to the title in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where the team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the championship game.

Twelve teams are represented in the slate of candidates that includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and four goaltenders. Fourteen nominees are from teams in Hockey East, seven from ECAC Hockey and four are from Atlantic Hockey.

“With all of the teams back in action this season after an abbreviated campaign last year due to COVID, we have six more semifinalists than we had a year ago,” said Walter Brown Award selection committee chairman Tim Costello in a statement. “This field of candidates shows strong representation from all three conferences and a balanced blend of forwards, defensemen, and goalies.”

The Gridiron Club will announce the finalists and winner of the 70th Walter Brown Award in late March, before the start of NCAA tournament play.

Six of the 2022 nominees were semifinalists a year ago: Boston College forward Marc McLaughlin; Boston University forward Jay O’Brien, Northeastern defenseman Jordan Harris, Providence goalie Jaxson Stauber, New Hampshire forward Jackson Pierson, and UMass forward Bobby Trivigno, who was the 2021 Walter Brown Award winner.

American International:

Sophomore goaltender Jake Kucharski

Grad student forward Brian Rigali

Bentley:

Sophomore defenseman Drew Bavaro

Boston College:

Senior forward Marc McLaughlin *

Senior defenseman Jack St. Ivany

Boston University:

Sophomore goaltender Drew Commesso

Junior forward Jay O’Brien *

Harvard:

Junior forward Nick Abruzzese

Sophomore forward Sean Farrell

Sophomore forward Alex Laferriere

Junior defenseman Henry Thrun

Massachusetts:

Freshman defenseman Scott Morrow

Senior forward Bobby Trivigno *

Merrimack:

Junior defenseman Declan Carlisle

Junior forward Liam Walsh

New Hampshire:

Senior forward Jackson Pierson *

Northeastern:

Senior defenseman Jordan Harris *

Junior forward Aidan McDonough

Providence:

Sophomore forward Brett Berard

Junior forward Parker Ford

Junior goaltender Jaxson Stauber *

Quinnipiac:

Senior forward Wyatt Bongiovanni

Senior defenseman Zach Metsa

Grad student goaltender Dylan St. Cyr

Sacred Heart:

Senior forward Austin Magera

* = 2021 semifinalist