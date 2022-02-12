Hockey East suspends Maine’s Quinlivan; NCHC suspends North Dakota’s Moore ahead of Saturday’s games

A pair of college hockey suspensions were announced Saturday afternoon.

Hockey East announced that Maine senior forward Jack Quinlivan has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 19:52 of the second period on Friday, February 11 at Massachusetts.

No penalty was called on the play.

Quinlivan will miss the game on Feb. 12 at UMass and will be eligible to return to the Black Bears’ lineup on Friday, Feb. 18, against New Hampshire.

In addition, the NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota sophomore defenseman Cooper Moore. The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Fighting Hawks game against Colorado College Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

During Friday night’s game, Moore was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 8:00 of the first period, following a video review.

Cooper will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series finale Feb. 12 against Colorado College. Moore is eligible to return for North Dakota’s series opener against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Feb. 18.