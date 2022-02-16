NEHC men’s, women’s postseason trophies to be renamed Mariano Cup after longtime Norwich director of athletics

The New England Hockey Conference has officially renamed their postseason championship cups the Mariano Cup in honor of longtime Norwich director of athletics Tony Mariano.

The league’s athletic directors voted unanimously to honor Mariano in the naming of the trophies.

Mariano has been the director of athletics at Norwich for 30 years and has served the university in various roles within the athletic department for over four decades. Mariano announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year. He has also served as a member of the NEHC Executive Committee for over 10 years and helped lead the organization through its rebrand and incorporation process.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have the NEHC championship cups for men and women to be named the Mariano Cup,” said Mariano in a statement. “The NEHC and ice hockey have been a very special part of my life and the athletic directors of our member institutions have been an outstanding group to work and be associated with. Our commissioner Katie Boldvich has done an amazing job of administering our conference and has helped develop the NEHC into the best hockey conference in the country. With her continued leadership and the support of the conference athletic directors, I know that the NEHC will continue to be the best division III conference in the country.

“I want to thank our commissioner and all the athletic directors of the NEHC for giving me this honor. It is something I will cherish forever.”

The Mariano Cup will be awarded to the winning program from both the NEHC men’s and women’s postseason tournaments.

“I’d say this trophy has been the Mariano Cup for several years now, we are only making it official,” said Boldvich. “Tony has left an undeniable mark on the sport of ice hockey, especially at the Division III level and within our NEHC footprint. I am proud his legacy and love of the sport will be commemorated annually with these trophies.”

The quest for the Mariano Cup begins Wednesday, February 16 with first-round action. Quarterfinals will follow on Saturday, February 19 and semifinals on Saturday, February 26. The NEHC men’s and women’s championship games will be held at campus sites on Saturday, March 5.

Norwich aims to defend both the men’s and women’s title after winning their 2019-20 campaigns. The Norwich men have taken home the conference championship 14 times overall and three times in the last four contested seasons. The Norwich women have claimed the conference title 10 times and are defending a run of four straight conference championships.