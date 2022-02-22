Slate of 11 semifinalists announced for 2022 Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goaltender

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced today the semifinalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

Eleven goaltenders from a “watch list” of 35 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.

Five semifinalists are U.S. natives, with four from Canada and one each from the Czech Republic and Sweden. One is a freshman, five are sophomores, three are juniors, and two are seniors.

Three finalists will be announced in mid-March and the winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the Frozen Four in Boston.

A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is being presented this season as well.

Past Richter Award recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine; 2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota.

Semifinalists for the 2022 Mike Richter Award

Gavin Abric, Army West Point (SO – Hayward, WI)

Drew Commesso, Boston University (SO – Norwell, MA)

Jakub Dobeš, Ohio State (FR – Ostrava, Czech Republic)

Ryan Fanti, Minnesota Duluth (JR – Thunder Bay, ON)

Devon Levi, Northeastern (SO – Dollard des Ormeaux, PQ)

Dryden McKay, Minnesota State (SR – Downers Grove, IL) *

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac (SO – Dollard des Ormeaux, PQ)

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech (JR – Howell, MI) *

Erik Portillo, Michigan (SO – Gothenburg, Sweden)

Owen Savory, UMass Lowell (SR – Cambridge, ON)

Jaxson Stauber, Providence (JR – Plymouth, MN) *

*2021 semifinalist