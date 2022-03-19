Here are the 16 teams who’ll be in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Luke Hughes and Michigan have the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament (photo: Michigan Photography).

Our final Bracketology will be posted soon but until then here are the 16 teams that have earned spots in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament, broken down by seed.

1. Michigan
2. Minnesota State
3. Western Michigan
4. Denver

5. Minnesota Duluth
6. Minnesota
7. North Dakota
8. Quinnipiac

9. Notre Dame
10. St. Cloud State
11. Massachusetts
12. Michigan Tech

13. UMass Lowell
14. Northeastern
15. Harvard
16. American International

Here are the six conference champions:

Atlantic Hockey: American International

Big Ten: Michigan

CCHA: Minnesota State

ECAC Hockey: Harvard

Hockey East: Massachusetts

NCHC: Minnesota Duluth

