Here are the 16 teams who’ll be in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Our final Bracketology will be posted soon but until then here are the 16 teams that have earned spots in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament, broken down by seed.

1. Michigan

2. Minnesota State

3. Western Michigan

4. Denver

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. Minnesota

7. North Dakota

8. Quinnipiac

9. Notre Dame

10. St. Cloud State

11. Massachusetts

12. Michigan Tech

13. UMass Lowell

14. Northeastern

15. Harvard

16. American International

Here are the six conference champions:

Atlantic Hockey: American International

Big Ten: Michigan

CCHA: Minnesota State

ECAC Hockey: Harvard

Hockey East: Massachusetts

NCHC: Minnesota Duluth