Here are the 16 teams who’ll be in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Our final Bracketology will be posted soon but until then here are the 16 teams that have earned spots in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament, broken down by seed.
1. Michigan
2. Minnesota State
3. Western Michigan
4. Denver
5. Minnesota Duluth
6. Minnesota
7. North Dakota
8. Quinnipiac
9. Notre Dame
10. St. Cloud State
11. Massachusetts
12. Michigan Tech
13. UMass Lowell
14. Northeastern
15. Harvard
16. American International
Here are the six conference champions:
Atlantic Hockey: American International
Big Ten: Michigan
CCHA: Minnesota State
ECAC Hockey: Harvard
Hockey East: Massachusetts
NCHC: Minnesota Duluth