Minnesota State hangs on against Harvard, advances to NCAA second round

ALBANY, N.Y. — After giving up a 3-0 lead to Minnesota State early in the second period, Harvard bounced back twice to cut the margin to a goal, but the Mavericks hung on during more than two minutes of 6-on-5 to advance to the Albany Regional finals with a 4-3 win on Thursday.

With goaltender Mitchell Gibson pulled for the extra attacker, Harvard cut the Minnesota State lead to 4-3 at 17:29 of regulation on the power-play as Casey Dornbach banged home a goal from the left side.

Akito Hirose got Minnesota State on the board at 14:12 of the first period, driving home an attempted clear by Harvard through traffic from above the left circle. Reggie Lutz made it 2-0 as he buried a shot from the center of the right faceoff circle on the power play at 17:46 of the period.

Minnesota State killed off a penalty that spanned the first intermission and shortly then took a 3-0 lead when Brendan Furry wristed one in from the high slot at 2:06 of the second period.

Harvard responded with two quick goals in short order. The Crimson got on the board as Sean Farrell scored at 16:42. Alex Gaffney at 17:30 walked out of the corner to wrist in a goal to cut the lead to 3-2.

Minnesota State awaits the winner of the North Dakota-Notre Dame regional semifinal in Saturday’s regional championship.

Full story to come.