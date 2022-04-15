Minnesota State’s Hastings named assistant coach for 2022 United States men’s national team

Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings has been named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team.

Team USA will compete in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland, with David Quinn previously announced as the squad’s head coach.

Hastings is serving as an assistant coach of a U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time but is no stranger to international hockey.

He will be behind the bench of a U.S. team for the seventh time, after most recently serving as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. Hastings also guided the U.S. to the silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship as head coach and was an assistant for the 2003 and 2005 U.S. National Junior Teams. In addition, he twice served as head coach of the U.S. Junior Select Team, including in 2000 when Team USA won the Viking Cup.

Jeff Blashill and Don Granato have also been named assistant coaches.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have the vast experience this group of coaches brings to the table,” said Ryan Martin, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the NHL’s New York Rangers, in a statement. “They all have been involved in international tournaments previously and we’re really happy overall with the entire staff we have in place to support our team in the upcoming world championship.”