‘With the significant transitions underway within college sports,’ NCAA president Emmert stepping down from role

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Tuesday that, by mutual agreement with the board, Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA.

Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure, I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” added NCAA board chair John DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.