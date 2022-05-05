Leaman agrees to multi-year extension to remain Providence coach, says he is ‘thrilled to remain a Friar’

Providence announced Thursday that men’s hockey head coach Nate Leaman has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Friars.

Leaman has guided the Friars to the 2015 national championship and also to two Frozen Fours and six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances

“Providence has been my home for the last 11 years and I am thrilled to remain a Friar,” Leaman said in a statement. “I want to thank Father Sicard, athletic director Bob Driscoll, current senior associate athletic director and incoming athletic director Steve Napolillo for their everlasting support of the program. We are fortunate to be given the resources to compete at a high level each season and to play our home games at Schneider Arena – one of the best facilities in college hockey. I will always appreciate the support we have received. I’m really excited for next season and the team we are returning.”

“We are delighted that Nate will continue to lead our men’s hockey program,” added Driscoll. “Over the past 11 years, Nate has made an incredible impact at the college – a national championship and six NCAA tournament appearances are just a few of the reasons why he’s one of the top college hockey coaches in the country. Nate has been and continues to be the perfect fit for Providence College men’s hockey.”

“I am excited to have Nate continue to be the face of the men’s hockey program,” noted Napolillo. “I know with Nate at the helm, we will continue to solidify the championship culture we have established here in Friartown. His leadership is one of the many great aspects of Friar hockey. I’m looking forward to working with him for many years.”

In 11 seasons at Providence, Leaman’s teams have posted a 225-136-51 record (.608). The 225 wins rank second in program history behind Lou Lamoriello (248). In total, Leaman has a career 363-263-86 record in 19 seasons at the Division I level at Union and Providence. His Friar teams own an 8-5 record in the NCAA tournament, 20-plus wins in seven seasons and winning records in 10 consecutive seasons. Additionally, Leaman’s teams have appeared in six Hockey East semifinals, including the Hockey East championship in 2018 and also claimed a share of the 2016 Hockey East regular-season title.

During his tenure, Leaman has coached 30 NHL draft picks in addition to three undrafted players currently under NHL contracts. Six All-Americans have played under Leaman since his arrival at Providence – Jon Gillies, Mark Jankowski, Jake Walman, Jacob Bryson, Josh Wilkins and Jack Dugan. He has also coached five players selected to play for the U.S. National Junior Team, including Gillies (2013, 2014), Erik Foley (2017), Parker Ford (2020), Brett Berard (2021 and 2022) and Patrick Moynihan (2021).

Leaman has been a part of three U.S. National Junior Team coaching staffs, including his first stint as head coach in 2021, winning Team USA’s fifth gold medal in tournament history. Leaman will also serve as head coach for the 2022 World Junior Championship in August. He also served as an assistant coach for the bronze medal-winning 2007 squad that competed in Leksand and Mora, Sweden. Additionally, he served as an assistant coach for the 2009 team that played in Ottawa and on the 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team in Riga, Latvia.

Leaman was awarded the Spencer Penrose Award as the top coach in NCAA Division I men’s hockey in 2011 and was also a finalist for the honor four other times (2010, 2015, 2016, 2019). Leaman was honored as the Hockey East coach of the year in 2016 and was named ECAC coach of the year in both 2010 and 2011.

Prior to Providence, Leaman spent eight seasons as the head coach at Union (2003-11). Before Union, Leaman had stints as an assistant coach at Maine (1998-99) and Harvard (1999-2003).