Quinnipiac’s St. Cyr, Clarkson’s Underwood joining Michigan State hockey team as grad transfers for 2022-23 season

Michigan State has announced the addition of goaltender Dylan St. Cyr and defenseman Michael Underwood as graduate transfers for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The pair of Michigan-born players join the Spartan roster after four-year collegiate careers. Underwood played four seasons at Clarkson, while St. Cyr played three at Notre Dame before spending the 2021-22 campaign with Quinnipiac.

“We are excited to add these players to the Spartan family for next season,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale in a statement. “They lend some experience to our lineup and a perspective of playing in different leagues. Before Notre Dame, Dylan played for the U.S. National Team Development Program and has a number of international tournaments under his belt. Dylan is a winner, and he’s going to help impart what that takes in our locker room. Michael had a great run with Clarkson and also participated in some U.S. national camps before he went to college, so he’s also had an opportunity to grow in that environment.

“I’m looking forward to them joining our team when we begin later this summer.”

With Quinnipiac, St. Cyr appeared in 13 games and started 11, posting a 10-2-1 record with a 1.16 GAA, a .936 save percentage and five shutouts.

Last season at Clarkson, Underwood played in 35 games, scoring two goals and chipping in five assists for seven points.