After four seasons at Omaha, Primeau joining Notre Dame as graduate transfer ahead of 2022-23 season

Notre Dame has added forward Chayse Primeau as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Primeau joins the Irish after spending the past four seasons with Omaha. He played 117 career games with the Mavericks while scoring 29 goals and adding 43 assists for 72 points. He scored nine goals and had 14 assists for 23 points in each of the last two seasons and was a second team all-NCHC honoree following the 2020-21 campaign.

Primeau led the Mavericks in scoring after the abbreviated, conference-only 2020-21 season and was fifth on the team in 2021-22. He had two power-play goals and three game winners as a senior.