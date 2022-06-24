Norton, Van Voorhis named assistant coaches for first Hilbert D-III women’s team starting in ’22-23

The Hilbert women’s hockey team, set to start play in NCAA Division III this coming season, has announced the addition of assistant coaches Maddie Norton and Seth Van Voorhis.

They will be joining head coach Cole Klubek.

“These two individuals bring an abundance of experience to our family,” Klubek said in a statement. “They’ve proven themselves to be hard workers with positive energy and that’s the exact precedent I wish to set for our program.”

Norton played college hockey with Buffalo’s ACHA team where she was the team captain and vice president. Norton earned her Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences degree from UB. Norton then went on to play professionally with the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL. She’s travelled around the United States as a hockey coach with Planet Hockey’s camps and clinics. In 2019, she started Maddie Norton Sports Performance where she trains athletes to become the best versions of themselves on and off the ice.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Klubek for giving me the opportunity to be part of the new women’s hockey program here at Hilbert,” said Norton. “I am excited to join the inaugural season as an assistant coach alongside assistant coach Seth Van Voorhis. I think we all bring something different and something special to the table that will help this program, and all the players who come through it, succeed in the long run. I am eager to get on the ice and work with the team and the coaching staff.”

Van Voorhis brings 12 years of hockey coaching experience to the Hawks with stops at both the collegiate and high school levels. Most recently, Van Voorhis was the associate head coach for Buffalo’s men’s ACHA Division I program. Previously, he coached with West Seneca East High School, Orchard Park High School, the Southtowns Stars, Dippin’ Dots youth hockey, and the Center State Stampede. Additionally, he was the video replay coordinator for Colgate’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. Van Voorhis is a member of the NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining Hilbert College to be a part of the inaugural women’s hockey program here,” Van Voorhis said. “I am looking forward to working with Coach Klubek, Coach Norton and these talented players to see what we can all do together. I am grateful to be working with the Hilbert College staff and community and hope to help bring an exciting hockey culture into the community. I want to thank Coach Klubek for affording me this opportunity, as well as thank my past teams and coaches I worked alongside for preparing me for this.”