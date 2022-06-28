Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts tabs Post’s Isaacson first head coach of women’s hockey team

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has hired Heath Isaacson as the inaugural head coach of the NCAA Division III women’s hockey team that will start competing in the 2023-2024 season.

Isaacson comes to MCLA following seven seasons as the head coach at NCAA D-I Post.

“I am thrilled to announce Heath Isaacson as our inaugural women’s ice hockey head coach,” MCLA’s director of athletics Laura Mooney said in a statement. “I am confident that his experience building programs from the ground up will position our women’s ice hockey team for success. We are eager to get him out on the recruiting trail representing MCLA and welcome him to the Trailblazer family.”

While at Post, Isaacson comprehensively built the foundation for the hockey program. The 2019-2020 Eagles squad enjoyed the most successful regular season, winning 12 games and setting multiple school records in the process. The team’s victories carried over in the classroom as well with over 50 student-athletes earning all-academic honors, along with the 2020 Post University valedictorian.

Prior to his time at Post, Isaacson was a graduate assistant coach at New England College. His coaching career began at South Dakota State University where the team competed in three national tournaments. Additionally, Isaacson has held various roles with USA Hockey, including national camp head coach, intern, and district evaluator/coach.

Isaacson, a 2004 and 2006 graduate of South Dakota State, was a starter in goal for the Jackrabbit men’s hockey team. After earning his bachelor’s degrees in Mass Communications and Sociology, the Cokato, Minn., native received his master’s degree in Sports and Recreation Management from New England College in 2015.

Isaacson officially joins the Trailblazers on Aug. 1.