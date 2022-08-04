Former Quinnipiac women’s hockey point producer Samoskevich back with team as director of player development and operations

The Quinnipiac women’s hockey team has hired Melissa Samoskevich as the director of player development and operations ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Samoskevich, who began her duties Aug. 3, returns to her alma mater after serving as an assistant coach of the Penn State women’s hockey team during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to joining Penn State’s staff, Samoskevich served as a volunteer assistant on the QU staff during the 2019-20 campaign.

Samoskevich was a forward for Quinnipiac from 2015 to 2019 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history. She was a member of the historic 2015-16 ECAC championship team when the Bobcats finished with a program-best 30-3-5 record. That season, she tallied 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points en route to earning ECAC all-rookie honors.

She played in 141 games for Quinnipiac and finished her career with 54 goals, 55 assists and 109 points, placing her in the top five in program history in those categories.