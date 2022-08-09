Air Force hall of fame scorer Delich joins Falcons hockey team as volunteer coach ahead of ’22-23 season

Air Force athletics hall of famer Chuck Delich has been named the volunteer coach for the Falcons hockey team.

A 1977 USAFA graduate, Delich holds or is tied for 14 academy records and is still the top goal scorer in NCAA history with 156 goals in 109 games.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Falcon hockey legend Chuck Delich to our staff,” said Air Force coach Frank Serratore in a statement. “Chuck is a terrific hockey man and a class act and he will contribute in many ways both as a coach and mentor to our players and staff.”

Delich earned the academy’s athletic excellence award in 1976 and 1977 and is the academy’s all-time leader with 279 points. In the NCAA record book, he ranks in the top 15 in six different categories (career goals (156), career points (279), career points per game (2.55), points per game in a season (3.07, 1976), goals per game in a season (1.69, 1976) and goals in a game (6).

Delich spent 16 years in the military, retiring as a major in 1993, and was the Falcons’ head coach from 1985 to 1997. His 154 career coaching wins are tied as the second-most in AFA history.

Following his coaching career, Delich entered the business world in Colorado Springs from 1997 to the present.

Delich was inducted into the AFA athletics hall of fame in 2011, the third induction class.